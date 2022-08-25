‘Wow!’ Anderson Cooper Shocked to Learn Trump Attorney Is Former One America News Host

CNN’s Anderson Cooper reacted with shock Thursday as he learned on-air that one of former President Donald Trump’s attorneys is a former One America News host.

Network national correspondent Kristen Holmes told the host sources have informed her there is serious concern among Trump’s political allies that his legal team is incompetent.

“Many of them have come to believe that Trump could be in real legal jeopardy,” Holmes said. “Now, this concern over Trump’s legal team started almost immediately after the search.”

Holmes pointed to an unspecified Fox News segment in which Trump attorney Christina Bobb was unable to articulate a plan on the network to defend Trump from allegations he made off from the White House with a trove of classified documents.

“Sources pointing to an exchange between a Fox TV host, who is a Trump ally, and one of Trump’s attorneys, Christina Bobb, in which this Trump ally grilled Bobb over the legal strategy,” she said. “It seemed as though Bobb did not have a lot of real answers. Just a reminder here, Bobb is a former TV host herself at One America News, the right-wing pro-Trump network.”

Holmes added:

She has become the face of this legal team mainly from speaking on conservative media and propagating these conspiracy theories. The other red flag that a lot of these allies raised to us was the fact that the legal team did not put anything forward in the way of motions for two weeks.

Cooper was stoic as Holmes updated his viewers on the latest on what her sources were telling her. He then directed the conversation back to Bobb’s resume.

“Wait a minute, I should have known this, but one of his attorneys, the one who’s been on TV a lot, she comes from OAN?” Cooper asked. “That’s where he found her?”

Homles answered in the affirmative, to which Cooper responded, “Wow!”

Watch above, via CNN.

