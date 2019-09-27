The writer of The New Yorker’s profile on Hunter Biden said on CNN that Joe Biden’s son taking a role with a Ukrainian gas company “undermined” American foreign policy efforts.

“It sort of undermined American policy of fighting nepotism, fighting these kinds of problems Ukraine has on a large scale,” Adam Entous said.

Entous spoke with CNN’s Poppy Harlow on CNN Newsroom Friday morning about his July 2019 profile on Hunter Biden that has made a resurgence in recent weeks, following a whistleblower complaint concerning President Donald Trump allegedly pressuring the Ukrainian government to investigate the Bidens for him.

Harlow read off a takeaway from the piece, which stated “yet to many voters the controversy over Hunter Biden’s dealings will appear to have been avoidable – a product of Biden’s resistance to have difficult conversations, particularly with those involving his family.”

“Is this just a case of bad optics?” Harlow asked.

“There’s two separate issues here,” Entous responded. “The issue of whether it was wise of Hunter Biden to take this position when his father was guiding policy in Ukraine and, you know, the wisdom of Biden and Biden staffers, once they knew that, not to ask Hunter to step down. I think that is a legitimate subject of scrutiny.”

However, Entous went on to refute conspiracies that Biden used his office to help his son.

“Did Joe Biden use his office in order to fire a prosecutor to protect his son? That’s the one where I found no evidence to back up and a lot of evidence to the contrary,” Entous said.

