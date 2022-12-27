YIKES: Clip of George Santos Asking His Opponent if He’s Capable of Being ‘Honest’ Surfaces

A clip of Rep.-Elect George Santos asking his Democratic campaign opponent if he is capable of being “honest” began circulating online Tuesday.

A video of Santos engaged in a heated discussion with Democrat Robert Zimmerman in October shows the 34-year-old Republican demanding his opponent be straightforward with voters.

Zimmerman challenged Santos over his support for former President Donald Trump during a debate after the topic veered to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. At one point, the Democrat accused Santos of election denialism, leading the pair to begin talking over one another.

Santos cut in and asked, “Do you have an honest moment inside of you ever when you’re campaigning?”

The clip has not aged well. While Santos defeated Zimmerman, it has been revealed that during the campaign he lied about his education, his work history, and his family’s roots.

Santos claimed on the trail he was Jewish, but now says he meant he was “Jew-ish.”

He apologized for what he categorized as “embellishments” during an interview published by the New York Post on Monday.

“I am not a criminal,” he said. “This will not deter me from having good legislative success. I will be effective. I will be good.”

Santos was shown no quarter on Fox News Tuesday evening when guest host Tulsi Gabbard held his feet to the fire on Tucker Carlson Tonight.

“The thing is, Congressman-Elect, integrity means yes, carrying yourself with honor,” she said during a tense interview. “But it means telling the truth – being a person of integrity And if I were one of those in New York’s third district right now, now that the election is over and finding out all of these lies that you’ve told, not just one little lie or one little embellishment, these are blatant lies.”

Gabbard also asked, “Do you have no shame?”

Watch above, via WCBS.

