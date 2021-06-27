‘You Are the Man With the Leverage’: ABC’s Jon Karl Asks Manchin Why He Doesn’t ‘Draw Red Lines’ With Republicans

ABC’s Jon Karl asked Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) to explain why he doesn’t use his political centrist position as “leverage” against Republicans blocking his fellow Democrats in their Congressional pursuits.

As Manchin fielded questions on ABC’s This Week about recent bipartisan negotiations surrounding infrastructure, Karl remarked that “you get hammered all the time by fellow Democrats, especially progressives who say you are constantly drawing red lines for what you’ll support, and creating limits on how far Democrats will be able to go.” This led to Karl asking why Manchin doesn’t use the same kind of tactics to set conditions on the GOP.

“What do you say to those who say why don’t you draw red lines with Republicans?” Karl asked. “Why don’t you draw a red line and say ‘look, if you guys don’t move on this, I’m going to go and endorse doing away with the filibuster?'”

Karl rounded out his question by telling Manchin, “That’s your leverage. You are the man with the leverage.”

“I’ve not voted any differently than I’ve voted for ten years. I’ve always been very moderate, very centrist,” Manchin responded. “I want to find that middle and I think there’s always a middle to find… If they think I’m going to change and be something I’m not, I won’t.”

