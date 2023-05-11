An interview with audience members from CNN’s Wednesday town hall with former President Donald Trump backfired after CNN national correspondent Gary Tuchman asked a voter whether Trump was too focused on the 2020 election over 2024 during the event.

Following CNN’s controversial town hall, Tuchman asked eight Republican and undeclared voters from the audience to raise their hands if they thought Trump looked better, worse, or the same following his performance that evening. All eight audience members indicated that their opinions on Trump had not changed.

“Donald Trump, you have to be blunt about it, is not a truth-teller. That’s the way he’s always been when he was a businessman and when he’s been a politician,” said Tuchman. “He has lied about the 2020 election, stuffed ballot boxes; it’s all made up. He’s lost dozens of court cases.”

“Does it bother you that he keeps talking about 2020 and not 2024?” he asked. “How do you feel about those lies?”

The first audience member to answer, a 40-year-old Republican who voted for Trump twice, responded, “So, I feel like part of it is also the media narrative, as you guys asked him the first question at the town hall about the 2020 election rather than current stuff.”

Asked again by Tuchman whether he thought it was time Trump started “talking about 2024 and not lies that aren’t true,” the audience member replied, “Couldn’t the media ask him a question about 2024?”

“There were questions, but you’re right, that was the first thing,” Tuchman said. “But that’s something that was on our mind and that’s why it was asked first.”

CNN host Kaitlan Collins opened the network’s town hall on Wednesday by repeatedly pushing Trump to admit that he lost the 2020 presidential election against Joe Biden.

Tuchman then spoke to a second audience member, who said he was “getting tired of hearing” Trump talk about the results of the 2020 election.

“I’m very much more so interested in the problems that we face now, and I would prefer to hear him discuss the present issues more so than going to the past,” the voter said.

