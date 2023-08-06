‘You’re Going to Lose’: Fox’s Howard Kurtz Dismantles RFK Jr.’s Lawsuit Against YouTube and Trashes His ‘Long History of Misinformation’

The way Fox News’ Howard Kurtz sees it, Robert R. Kennedy Jr. has no hope of winning his lawsuit against Google after his anti-vaccine videos were scrubbed off of YouTube.

On Sunday, Kurtz broke down Kennedy’s lawsuit — in which the longshot Democratic candidate accused Google of infringing on his free speech rights. Bloomberg notes that Kennedy’s lawsuit also accuses the Biden administration of working with tech companies to censor him and other vaccine and Covid skeptics.

Kurtz was brutally honest about Kennedy’s chances of succeeding, saying, “Good luck with that. You’re going to lose.” He explained that Google and YouTube “can set whatever standards they want” as private companies, and he also noted that Kennedy has provided “absolutely no proof” that President Joe Biden is trying to silence him.

Despite the fact that Kennedy is nowhere remotely close to challenging Biden for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination, he has been held up by right-wing figures as he espoused his claims of being muzzled by big tech. Many of these proponents have chosen to deny or outright ignore Kennedy’s conspiratorial misinformation and outrageous statements.

Kurtz called out the Democratic candidate’s “long history of misinformation,” though he did take issue with what he considers “suppression” on the part of Big Tech — asking “Why not flag such material with a warning and links to reputable sites?”

“That’s a far better free speech approach,” said Kurtz.

Watch above via Fox News.

