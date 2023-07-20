Rep. Chip Roy Defends RFK Jr. From ‘Anti-Semitism Slur,’ Calls It ‘Complete and Total Garbage’

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) defended Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. from accusations of anti-Semitism on Thursday after Kennedy received backlash for suggesting that Covid-19 affected certain races more than others.

During an appearance on Newsmax’s The Balance with Eric Bolling, Roy said that while he wouldn’t support Kennedy in an election because he disagrees with his stance on affirmative action among other issues, he still believes Kennedy was “trying to seek the truth wherever it may lead.”

The congressman continued:

We should seek truth wherever it may lead. You just raised the issue about this anti-Semitism slur. Think about it. They literally believe the American people are going to buy into the idea that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is an anti-Semite. That is complete and total garbage. I don’t know him that well, but he’s devoted a life to try to help Israel. He’s devoted a life to try to help kids. He’s fought for environmental protections. Again, agree, disagree, but what he’s trying to do is raise an issue and a question using an NIH study. Thomas Massie held up the study. They talked about the implications for race with respect to vaccines, Covid-19 vaccines, and it would be malpractice to not seek the truth on what the impact is on race. They don’t want us to know the truth there. They don’t want us to pursue the truth on the vaccine.

Roy went on to claim, “It’s purposeful, like he said, because if they can’t just deplatform you then they want to completely dismantle your credibility by labelling you a racist or anti-Semite. They try it to me, they try it to President Trump, they try it to everybody.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

