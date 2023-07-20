RFK Jr. Has Dismal NINE Percent Approval Among Democrats in New Hampshire: Poll

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been drawing mountains of media coverage for his long-shot bid to challenge President Joe Biden in 2024, but a new poll shows just how unpopular he is among Democrats.

A new poll by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center found that 70 percent of likely Democratic primary voters in the key state of New Hampshire support Biden, while just 10 percent support Kennedy and four percent support Marianne Williamson.

The poll also showed that Kennedy, who has seen his most prominent support from conservative media figures, is a deeply unpopular figure among Democratic voters in the state. Just nine percent of respondents had a favorable opinion of him, while 69 percent held an unfavorable view. Biden, on the other hand, had a 65 percent favorable rating while his unfavorables were at 18 percent.

What’s more, Biden’s hold over the Democratic primary vote appears to be solid: the poll found that 67 percent of his supporters say they have “definitely decided” to back him while 44 percent of Kennedy’s supporters say they’re “still trying to decide” compared to the 38 percent committed to him.

The poll report also examined the Democratic Party’s feeling towards the three candidates. Even though just 36 percent of likely primary voters would be enthusiastic with Biden as the nominee, enthusiasm for Kennedy and Williamson are in the single digits. The study also did word association with participants, finding that voters described Biden as “old” and “tired,” but there were also positive descriptors like “steady” and “experienced” and “competent.”

This was quite different from Kennedy who was almost entirely associated with words like “insane,” “crackpot,” and “dangerous.” Meanwhile, Williamson was largely described as “unknown,” “unqualified” and “Who?”

As Kennedy appears before Congress for a hearing on social media censorship, his conspiratorial comments and various controversies have netted him significant publicity in recent weeks. The poll found that most of Kennedy’s support comes from self-identified moderates, Independents and Republicans, whereas Williamson’s support is highest among socialists.

