Laura Ingraham Declares, ‘Popular’ RFK Jr. Is ‘Polling So Well’ as Graphic Shows Him Trailing By 57 Points

Laura Ingraham continued Fox News’ relentless promotion of Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and claimed he is polling well as a graphic appeared indicating he trails President Joe Biden by 57 points.

Last week, Kennedy baselessly claimed the Covid-19 virus was targeted to infect and kill certain races.

“There is an argument that it is ethnically targeted,” he said. “Covid-19 attacks certain races disproportionately.”

He added, “Covid-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and Black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese.” Kennedy said he does not know if the virus was “deliberately targeted.

Despite the remarks, House Republicans moved forward with Kennedy’s scheduled testimony before the House Judiciary Weaponization of Government on Thursday.

Predictably, Democrats grilled him on his comments, which Ingraham conveniently shielded her audience from during her monologue on Thursday’s edition of The Ingraham Angle.

Later in the segment, she aired a clip of CNN’s Jeff Zeleny questioning Kennedy’s motives for running.

Ingraham offered a theory on why Kennedy is being scrutinized by the media. Despite a graphic appearing on the screen showing him trailing Biden 71% to 14% according to a Quinnipiac poll released Wednesday, she insisted he is “popular”:

Of course, Zeleny is not a dumb person. He knows that if RFK wasn’t polling so well, his remarks wouldn’t be censored. They’d be dealt with. The Democrats would be smart if they did some self-reflection here because RFK’s popular not just because of his views on the vaccine, he’s popular because on key issues, he represents the values of the old Democrat party: pro-free speech, anti-war, skeptics of big business, defenders of human rights, including in China. So the question is not what’s happened to Robert Kennedy Jr. The question is, what happened to the Democrat party?

