Zelensky Says World War III May Have Already Begun: ‘We Have the Whole Civilization at Stake’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told NBC’s Lester Holt on Monday that World War III may have already begun as Russian forces continue to bombard his country’s cities.

Zelensky told Holt on Nightly News that negations are ongoing with Russia about ending the war on his people. No notable progress has been made yet.

Holt then noted President Joe Biden is hesitant to help Ukraine gain an advantage in its skies, fearing the “provocation” of “World War III.”

“Nobody knows,” Zelensky said. “It may have already started. And what is the possibility of this war if Ukraine will fall, in case Ukraine will fall. It’s very hard to say.”

Citing the atrocities of World War II, and the prevalence of nuclear weapons, Zelensky noted, “In this case, we have the whole civilization at stake.”

The defiant Ukrainian leader also told Holt his country’s children are being massacred.

“The U.S. administration has raised concerns that Russia might launch a chemical attack,” Holt noted, before asking, “Do you think there is a red line, and whether that would be a red line that the U.S. would move forward and become more actively involved in combat?”

Zelensky, who invoked the deaths of children, said lines have already been crossed.

“I believe that Russians have already crossed all the red lines when they started shelling civilians,” Zelensky said. “They’ve killed… over 100 children, and I don’t understand the meaning of red lines. What else should we wait for? For letting Russians kill 200, 300 or 400 children?”

Holt also asked Zelensky what he believes will happen if Kyiv, where he is in hiding, falls.

“If Kyiv falls to the Russians, does the entire country of Ukraine fall to the Russians?” Holt asked.

Zelensky said his country cannot be defeated.

“Our people are unconquerable, and this is what our people have clearly demonstrated,” he said. “You can conquer the city. You can broke the heart. But you won’t be able to force anyone to love someone. That is why the heart will always remain with Ukrainians.”

Watch above, via WNBC .

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com