Mark Zuckerberg said that Facebook has a “different policy” when asked during a new interview about Twitter fact-checking a tweet from President Donald Trump about mail-in voting.

Twitter labeled the president’s tweet as misinformation, and in the past 24 hours Trump has blasted the social media platform and hinted at some action he may take, culminating in the announcement of his intent to sign an executive order “pertaining to social media.”

Fox News’ Dana Perino interviewed Zuckerberg Wednesday. In a preview aired on The Five, she said, “Twitter decided for the first time ever to fact-check one of President Trump’s tweets… I wonder if you think Twitter may have made a wrong decision here.”

“We have a different policy than Twitter on this,” Zuckerberg said. “I just believe strongly that Facebook shouldn’t be the arbiter of truth of everything that people say online. I think in general, private companies probably shouldn’t be — especially these platform companies — shouldn’t be in the position of doing that.”

You can watch above, via Fox News. Perino’s full interview with Zuckerberg will air Thursday on The Daily Briefing.

