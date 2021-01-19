ABC News correspondent Cecilia Vega will become the network’s chief White House correspondent, and Ashley Parker will head up the Washington Post’s White House Bureau, according to announcements from ABC News and the Washington Post Tuesday, one day ahead of the inauguration of incoming President-elect Joe Biden.

Vega, no stranger to confrontation during her coverage of President Donald Trump, will take over as chief White House correspondent for ABC News, and Jonathan Karl, who previously served in this role and repeatedly confronted Trump at press conferences, will become the network’s Chief Washington Correspondent. Karl will also co-anchor ABC’s This Week with George Stephanopoulos.

“Cecilia’s smart, tenacious and fearless reporting and tough questions have held officials to account covering historic presidential elections and the White House,” ABC News president James Goldston said in a statement. “She has covered President Donald Trump since his very first press conference after winning the 2016 election. In many defining moments during his administration, Cecilia pressed the president and government leaders on the most significant issues of our time[.]”

Goldston also announced in the statement that Karl, who wrote the New York Times bestseller Front Row at the Trump Show, will host an interview show for ABC News Live, the network’s streaming service.

Mary Bruce, ABC’s lead campaign correspondent during the 2020 election, will become ABC’s senior White House correspondent, Rachel Scott will be congressional correspondent, and MaryAlice Parks will take on a new role as ABC’s weekend White House correspondent.

Over at the Washington Post, Parker will become the newspaper’s White House bureau chief, while Philip Rucker, who held this rule during the Trump administration, will become senior Washington correspondent. Naftali Bendavid, who for the past two years has been the newspaper’s deputy campaign editor, will become White House editor. Also joining the Post’s White House team for the Biden era are correspondents Anne Gearan, Annie Linskey, Sean Sullivan, Matt Viser, and Clever R. Wootson Jr.

Seung Min Kim, who covered the Capitol Hill beat during the Trump administration, will stay in this role, covering the relationship between the Biden White House and congress.

David Clarke, who most recently served as the Post’s White House editor, will shift over to Congress editor, and Josh Dawsey – who first reported that Trump had referred to some African and Caribbean nations as “shithole countries” during a meeting about immigration policy – will join the Post’s national political investigations team.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]