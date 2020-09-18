ABC’s Jon Karl Confronts Trump for Criticizing His Own FBI, CDC Directors: ‘How Is It That You Don’t Trust Your Own Experts?’

This week alone President Donald Trump has contradicted public statements from the heads of the CDC and FBI working for him, and ABC News’ Jon Karl asked him about that Friday.

To briefly recap: Trump publicly pushed back after CDC director Robert Redfield testified a vaccine would be generally available to the public by mid-to-late 2021, and subsequently went after FBI director Chris Wray for comments about Antifa and Russian interference during his testimony this week.

…And I look at them as a bunch of well funded ANARCHISTS & THUGS who are protected because the Comey/Mueller inspired FBI is simply unable, or unwilling, to find their funding source, and allows them to get away with “murder”. LAW & ORDER! https://t.co/yHLzB0RQ8e — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2020

But Chris, you don’t see any activity from China, even though it is a FAR greater threat than Russia, Russia, Russia. They will both, plus others, be able to interfere in our 2020 Election with our totally vulnerable Unsolicited (Counterfeit?) Ballot Scam. Check it out! https://t.co/mH3vrHWvS8 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2020

At Friday’s White House press conference, after Karl confronted the president over his past comments about Puerto Rico relief, he went on to ask: “You criticized Christopher Wray… You obviously said that the CDC director was flat wrong on a couple of things this week. How is it that you don’t trust your own experts? Do you think you know better than they do?”

“In many cases I do,” Trump said.

He said China’s a “far bigger problem” than Russia and knocked Wray for what the president called an “absolutely incorrect definition” of Antifa.

Trump went on to tout his coronavirus response before saying Democrats should open up fast because there’s “a lot of damage done with these extended shutdowns.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

