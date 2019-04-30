Baylor’s Kalani Brown Trolls Trump Over Fast Food Served at White House Visit

Baylor University’s women’s basketball team visited the White House this week as the national champions after defeating Notre Dame on Sunday. This was the first women’s basketball team visit to the Trump White House, and, and a lot of viral moments, including a photo with President Donald Trump, have come out of the trip.

The latest is all about fast food.

During their trip, as has been done for other championship teams visiting this White House, a fast-food buffet was set out for the players. In this case: McDonald’s, Chick-fil-A, Wendy’s and Burger King.

President Trump welcomed the star athletes to the Oval Office in celebration of their 2019 NCAA Division I Championship win, having defeated Notre Dame 82-81 earlier this month. The occasion marked the first women’s basketball team – college or professional – to visit to the Trump White House.

Star player Kalani Brown was not impressed, according to a Tweet that featured her Instagram story.

Here’s @kalanibrown21 at the White House, laughing as she surveys the Big Macs and Pizza and Fries and BBQ Sauce on display. “Okay, Donnie. Coooool.” pic.twitter.com/TBUs8i9TVI — Lindsay Gibbs (@linzsports) April 29, 2019

White House serving up 🍔s as the Baylor Lady Bears visit. (📸: @BaylorWBB) pic.twitter.com/tmW6sRRIe5 — theScore (@theScore) April 29, 2019

