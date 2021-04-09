Britain’s Prince Philip Has Died at Age 99

The British Royal Family has announced that Prince Philip has passed away at the age of 99.

On Friday morning, the royals made the announcement via Twitter, writing “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

They went on to say “The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss. Further announcements will be made in due course.”

The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss. Further announcements will be made in due course. Visit https://t.co/utgjraQQv5 to read the announcement in full. — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 9, 2021

You can follow updates on the plans for mourning Price Philip at the Royal Family’s website.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]