Ro Khanna Calls on British Royal Family to Compensate Victims of Jeffrey Epstein

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), who co-sponsored the Epstein Transparency Act with Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), is calling on the British royal family to compensate victims of Jeffrey Epstein due to the deceased pedophile’s ties with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

King Charles III stripped the former Prince Andrew of his royal titles, lodgings, and family privileges earlier this year due to his association with Epstein, a convicted sex trafficker.

In a statement, Charles said, “Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”

Khanna posted on X Saturday,“The Royal family should personally compensate Epstein’s victims. Who agrees?”

He shared a link to a story in The i Paper where he claimed the Royal family “should be ashamed and horrified” over the royal ties to Epstein.

The Royal family should personally compensate Epstein's victims. Who agrees?https://t.co/PDVjmnwV3y — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) December 27, 2025

According to the British news outlet, “Buckingham Palace is reeling from the latest disclosures from the so-called Epstein files – including a photo showing the former prince lying across the laps of women at Sandringham, and an apparent request to Ghislaine Maxwell to find ‘new inappropriate friends.'”

“The Royal Family should be ashamed and horrified. They should be compensating each of the working class girls who were victims of the Epstein class,” Khanna said.

Earlier this year, Khanna requested a “voluntary interview” before Congress with Mountbatten-Windsor, telling The Guardian that “the public deserves to know who was abusing women and young girls alongside Epstein.” The former royal hasn’t commented on the request.

Andrew reached an out-of-court settlement with Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, “who claimed she was forced to have sex with [Andrew] on three occasions, an allegation he has always denied,” the report said.

“The settlement was said to be worth around £12m, with Mountbatten-Windsor not accepting any wrongdoing,” according to the report.

Giuffre died by suicide in April, at the age of 41. There are believed to be some 1,200 other women whom Epstein harmed.

The Justice Department continues to review and release files related to Epstein, including photos and information on President Donald Trump’s former friendship with the sex offender. Trump has denied any wrongdoing related to his association with Epstein.