Fox Hosts Trash ‘Idiot’ New York Governor For Health Worker Vaccine Mandate: ‘You Think I Care If the Nurse Is Unvaxxed?!’

The Five co-hosts bashed New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) about her refusal to rehire unvaccinated healthcare workers, even going so far as to call her an “idiot” and declare her “worse” than her predecessor, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D).

“Liberals are refusing to back off their vaccine mandates, even months after Biden said the pandemic is over,” said Jeanine Pirro, and now Hochul was refusing to rehire these unvaccinated healthcare workers, “even as the state suffers from severe staffing shortages.”

Pirro quoted Hochul as saying about her decision, “I don’t know if that’s the right answer…I cannot put people into harm’s way, because when you go into a healthcare facility, you expect that you’re not going to come out sicker than you went in.”

“The mandate madness doesn’t stop there,” Pirro continued, cueing up a clip of Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers complaining about how “woke culture wants to be offended by everything” and had cast him “as a villain” because of his stance on Covid.

Pirro asked co-host Jesse Watters what he thought about Hochul’s decision in light of her refusal to “investigate or even inquire into the deaths of those in nursing homes who were forced to be with people we already knew had the Covid virus.”

“She doesn’t know that vaxxed and unvaxxed can still transmit the virus?” replied Watters. “She doesn’t know that, and she’s the governor? I mean, what an idiot. Let’s say I go into the ER with a gunshot wound, and I’m bleeding out, you think I care if the nurse is unvaxxed?”

“I think bullets are more danger than the ‘rona virus,” Watters added, saying that if Hochul didn’t want to put people in harm’s way, she should “get rid of bail reform–we’re [more] afraid of people getting shot than we’re afraid of Covid at this point.” Watters called for the return of Eliot Spitzer, another former New York governor who resigned after a prostitution scandal. “I don’t care if he sleeps with escorts. He was smart.”

As governor, Hochul has “a staff of 100 people,” said Watters, and should be able to tell them to get her facts so she could make a decision, but instead “she doesn’t know anything.”

“The highest court in New York State says what she did is illegal,” he said. “Then she goes, ‘nah, screw you, I’m above the law.’ You can’t do that.”

“The worker shortage is 9,300 in New York,” said Pirro, and “the number of workers she laid off was 10,000. She could solve this by simply rehiring those people back. They’re qualified, they’ve done the job, they’ve done the job during the worst of it.”

“I feel bad for all the healthcare workers, except for the ones who voted for Hochul,” said Greg Gutfeld. “Then it’s, like, eh, you made your bed. I don’t know how many of them. I would assume a lot of them are Democrat. Am I wrong? Can you look that up?”

“That’s a suicide pact. That’s a suicide pact!” said Watters.

Hochul has “achieved something no person ever thought possible in the history of the world – making you wish for the days of Andrew Cuomo,” said Gutfeld. “She is worse. At least he was somewhat competent.”

The governor’s problem, Gutfeld added, was that she was “beholden to the fears of litigation,” but “risk can never come down to zero. It’s never going to happen. Especially when you don’t know the facts. It’s not–I mean, what about the unvaxxed who got Corona who now have antibodies? So you’re not letting them come back in? She knows nothing. She is an idiot. I only wish her knowledge of Covid were as high as her eyebrows.”

The Fox News co-hosts’ various comments that “both vaxxed and unvaxxed can transmit the virus” do not tell the complete story. According to the CDC, the Covid-19 vaccines approved in the United States “provide strong protection against severe disease, hospitalization, and death,” as well as reducing the risk of catching the disease in the first place. When people are vaccinated against Covid-19 – especially if they are up-to-date on their booster shots – they are “much less likely to experience severe symptoms than people who are unvaccinated.”

Additionally, because a vaccinated healthcare worker is less likely to experience severe symptoms if they do catch Covid-19, they are less likely to miss a substantial period of work due to the illness.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com