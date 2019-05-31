Meet Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA). Brad Sherman appeared on MSNBC Thursday night. But Brad Sherman claims he would never have been on your television screen had he not been willing to talk about the prospect of impeaching President Donald Trump.

Appearing on The Beat with Ari Melber, the California congressman expressed frustration over his inability to get airtime to discuss various policy issues, instead only being able to garner coverage by talking impeachment.

Sherman took umbrage with Melber right out of the gate — as he disagreed with the MSNBC host’s characterization of his position on impeachment.

“[Joining us now is] Congressman Brad Sherman, who’s calling for impeachment and introduced an impeachment resolution this year,” Melber said — introducing his guest.

Sherman promptly interjected.

“Ari, I’m not sure you’re describing my position accurately, but we’ll get to it,” Sherman said.

Melber gave him the opportunity to clarify right away.

“Look, the president obstructed justice,” Sherman said. “That was apparent to me in July of 2017 when I introduced articles of impeachment. But I knew those articles couldn’t lead anywhere without bipartisan support because, of course, Republicans were in control. Prosecutors don’t indict unless they think they can get a conviction. We need to change public opinion so that we’ll get a fair hearing in the United States Senate.”

Melber pressed, as Sherman’s comment didn’t seem to be at odds with the host’s summary.

“What was inaccurate about mentioning that you were for impeachment?” Melber asked.

“Well, impeachment and removal is a package,” Sherman said. “And to impeach without removal is, I think, a mistake. It has some advantages but it has some disadvantages.”

“But it is correct to say you’ve been pushing towards impeachment,” Melber said.

“I’ve been pushing toward impeachment.”

Melber then said, “I’ve got to correct your correction.”

The congressman replied, “Oversimplification, perhaps.”

Melber, like — undoubtedly — many in his audience, was befuddled.

“I don’t know what you’re doing, sir,” the MSNBC host said. “You’re advocating for impeachment. You introduced a resolution for impeachment. You’re the politician. I want to get the other panelists in. You can use your time as you see fit. I appreciate you coming on the show. Do you want to talk about the case that you’re making for impeachment?”

Sherman, though, did not want to talk about his case for impeachment. Not really.

“Actually, I’ve been trying to get on your show to talk about the Saudi nuclear program, and if it was my time we’d be talking about efforts to control drug prices,” he said. “There’s this image in the country that Congress is focused only on impeachment. That’s the only thing I can get on TV to talk about, but it’s not really what I’m working on.”

