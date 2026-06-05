Mark Levin Sounds Alarm Over Trump-Backed Saudi Nuclear Deal: ‘Everyone OK With This?’

Conservative commentator and Fox News host Mark Levin raised concerns Friday about a reported civil nuclear agreement being negotiated between President Donald Trump’s administration and Saudi Arabia, sharing an article outlining warnings from lawmakers and nuclear policy experts who fear the deal could weaken long-standing nonproliferation standards.

Levin posted a screenshot of the Jewish Insider report to X along with a simple question to his followers: “Everyone ok with this?”

Everyone ok with this?https://t.co/cBXvvZ0OJc — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) June 5, 2026

The report detailed a proposed civilian nuclear cooperation agreement that is reportedly nearing completion and could soon be submitted to Congress. If approved, the arrangement would allow the U.S. to share civilian nuclear technology with Saudi Arabia as the kingdom expands its nuclear energy program.

The proposal has drawn scrutiny because, according to critics cited by Jewish Insider, it may not require Riyadh to adopt safeguards that have traditionally accompanied U.S. nuclear agreements. One major point of contention is whether Saudi Arabia would be permitted to enrich uranium domestically rather than agreeing to forgo the practice entirely.

Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA), who has long opposed U.S. nuclear cooperation with Saudi Arabia, expressed concern over the reported framework.

“There’s only one reason not to have non-militarization safeguards, and that’s militarization,” Sherman told the outlet.

“The idea that allowing Saudi Arabia to move toward a nuclear weapon defies history,” he added. “A Saudi nuclear weapon leads to worldwide proliferation. Egypt and Turkey would feel that they need to match that, and then where’s Argentina and Brazil going to be?”

Elliott Abrams, who served as U.S. special representative for Iran during Trump’s first term, argued that civilian nuclear assistance should not include capabilities that could bring countries closer to producing a weapon.

“The U.S. should be helping other countries with nuclear power, but should strongly avoid helping them learn the fuel cycle and move closer to being able to build a nuclear weapon,” Abrams told JI.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!