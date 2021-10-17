WATCH: Stands Collapse at Dutch Soccer Match

A post-match celebration got scary in a Dutch soccer stadium as the fans’ celebration quite literally rocked the house.

The frightening scene happened in the city of Arnhem in the Netherlands. The home soccer club, SBV Vitesse, just finished off a 1-0 victory over NEC Nijmegen, and the team stood in front a section of the stadium to join the supporters in a little revelry after the win.

The fans jumped en masse, repeatedly, but then, all of a sudden, the stands gave out beneath them.

De Vitesse-supporters zijn door het dolle heen na de zege in de derby, maar een deel van het uitvak in het Gofferstadion begeeft het… 🏟⚠️#necvit pic.twitter.com/CkhqWhakSO — ESPN NL (@ESPNnl) October 17, 2021

Fortunately, everyone seemed to be OK, and the fans actually continued on with their celebration. Ah, the thrill of victory…

Watch above, via ESPN Netherlands.

