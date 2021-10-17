WATCH: Exuberant Fans Celebrating Soccer Victory Cause the Stands to COLLAPSE in Frightening Scene

By Joe DePaoloOct 17th, 2021, 4:21 pm
 

WATCH: Stands Collapse at Dutch Soccer Match

A post-match celebration got scary in a Dutch soccer stadium as the fans’ celebration quite literally rocked the house.

The frightening scene happened in the city of Arnhem in the Netherlands. The home soccer club, SBV Vitesse, just finished off a 1-0 victory over NEC Nijmegen, and the team stood in front a section of the stadium to join the supporters in a little revelry after the win.

The fans jumped en masse, repeatedly, but then, all of a sudden, the stands gave out beneath them.

Fortunately, everyone seemed to be OK, and the fans actually continued on with their celebration. Ah, the thrill of victory…

Watch above, via ESPN Netherlands.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:
Joe DePaolo - Senior Editor

Joe DePaolo is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: joed@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @joe_depaolo