Thousands took to the streets in Toronto to celebrate their home team winning the NBA title, and belt out their national anthem in pride on Monday.

Carrying flags and donning Raptors gear, the crowd came together to sing “O, Canada!” en masse.

The Toronto Raptors won four out of six games against the Golden State Warriors to capture the franchise’s first NBA championship, winning the final game against the Bay Area team 114-110 last Thursday night.

The NBA reported Friday that 56% of the Canadian population watched at least some part of the NBA Finals, with an average viewership of 8 million for title-winning victory in Game 6.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also joined in on the festivities, shaking hands and taking pictures with fellow fans.

