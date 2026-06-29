Trump Throws Fit Over Supreme Court’s Shelving of His E. Jean Carroll Case Gambit: ‘This Injustice Cannot Be Allowed to Stand!’

President Donald Trump was left fuming Monday after the Supreme Court rejected his appeal In the E. Jean Carroll case.

In a Monday afternoon Truth Social post, the president said:

Surprisingly, the Supreme Court declined to “review” a Fake Case brought against me by a woman I never met (Decades old celebrity photo line, standing with her husband, does not count!). I will continue the fight against this Weaponization and Lawfare Case against me, including the ridiculous claim of Defamation, with all of my power and strength. This Case is really against the United States of America, and all it stands for, and should never be allowed to happen to another President, or Candidate to be! New York State created a Law, for an instant speck of time, going back many decades, in order to wrongfully “nab” me. It was tailormade, and this Injustice cannot be allowed to stand! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP

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This is a developing story and will be updated.

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