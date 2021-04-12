Chris Crocker was not only an early YouTuber with the viral sensation exhorting everyone to “Leave Britney Alone!” but he was also on the forefront of the #FreeBritney movement that is so well documented by The New York Times special on the pop star Britney Spears, Framing Britney.

And now Crocker is a pioneer of another sort: he is selling the original video he uploaded in September of 2007 as a stand-alone Non-Fungible Toke, or NFT as they are commonly referred. The highest current bid for this curious piece of history? 10 Ethereum, which at current price equates to over $21,000. There is currently one bid for this, which is explained thusly on its listing page:

Description

Leave Britney Alone was uploaded to YouTube on September 10, 2007, within 24 hours it had garnered over 2 million views, by 2009 it was the second most discussed video on the platform. It was the first viral video to get mass mainstream coverage. I made this video as a gender-bending teenage high school dropout in my grandparent’s bedroom. I had no idea the impact its message would have, years later, maybe society is finally starting to get it :-) Own a part of internet & pop culture history!

What are NFTs? Great question and difficult to explain in a pithy manner, but here goes! NFTs are unique bits of digitized content that the owner can be sold exclusively via cryptocurrency.

NBA Top Shot has been one of the more popular consumer NFT markets where users purchase digital highlights of their favorite NBA players, then trade or sell like digital trading cards. The NFT technology can be used for literally any other digital bit of content, art, or video.

You can make a bid for Cocker’s digital asset here.

