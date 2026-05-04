Britney Spears Cops a Plea in DUI Case

Britney Spears accepted a plea deal Monday to swap her DUI charge for the lesser charge of reckless driving involving alcohol that will keep the pop superstar out of jail.

The 44-year-old Spears was arrested in California on suspicion of DUI in March after police said she was speeding and driving erratically. Police said she was under the influence of alcohol and at least one drug at the time of her arrest.

In a statement to Page Six, Spears’ manager, Cade Hudson, called the arrest “an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable.”

Instead of Jail, Spears received to one year probation, a mandatory DUI class, and state mandated fines.

In addition, Spears cannot possess drugs without a valid prescription. TMZ reported this stipulation “could be a problem” because “Britney has gone to Mexico more than once to get Adderall.”

Spears must also continue meeting with a psychologist once a week and a psychiatrist twice a month.

Violating any of these conditions during her year-long probation, could see Spears sent to jail.

Spears was not in court Monday, but her lawyer Michael Goldstein told TMZ, “Through her plea today, Britney has accepted responsibility for her conduct. She has taken significant steps to implement positive change which is clearly reflected in the Ventura County District Attorney’s decision to reduce the charge in this case and dismiss the DUI. Britney appreciates this discretion and is also grateful for the outpouring of support she has received.”

Since her arrest, Spears has completely rehab and hired a chauffeur, TMZ reported.

Spears has faced legal troubles before. In 2007, she was charged with four misdemeanor charges related to a hit-and-run of a parked car. She reportedly paid the car owner’s repair bill, and the charges were dropped.

She was also held in conservatorship managed by her father Jamie Spears for 13 years until she won her freedom in 2021. She called the conservatorship “abusive” and claimed she was forced to take lithium for a psychiatric disorder.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

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