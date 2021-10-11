‘Did Someone Who Hates Capybaras Write This?’ WSJ Mocked for Article on the Internet’s Favorite Rodent

Capybaras are one of the internet’s most beloved critters, with their perpetually bemused facial expressions and penchant for getting along with pretty much every other animal on the planet. “It’s like if a moose met a hamster who met a dog and they all mated to create this beautiful, beautiful life of the party,” said one archived Buzzfeed post on the herbivores.

So when The Wall Street Journal cast aspersions on the reputation of the world’s largest (and perhaps most photogenic) rodent, you had to know it wasn’t going to go well.

An article published on Sunday titled “Rodents the Size of St. Bernards Swarm an Exclusive Gated Community” set off a deluge of criticism, especially after the article hit Twitter.

The subhed set the tone:

The world’s largest rodents bully pets, roam tony streets and soil pristine lawns in Argentina, triggering demands for them to be relocated or castrated

Dang, that’s harsh.

The article went on to describe how the capybaras in the “lavish” neighborhood of Nordelta in Tigre, Argentina “roam about in record numbers, munching on manicured lawns and scuffling with family pets.” Local residents have formed “[d]ueling WhatsApp chat groups” debating how to deal with the giant rodents.

Capybara defenders point out that they were there first; the Nordelta development was built on swampy lands they had long called home. Photos of the neighborhood show the wetlands nature of the area.

The conflict between the rich Nordelta homeowners and the meme-able critters was tailor-made for a Twitter spat, with many commenting on the Journal’s seeming anti-capybara bias — and several references to the “Rodents of Unusual Size” from the movie The Princess Bride.

Trying to make capybaras look bad on the Internet is a bold move, let’s see how it works out for you https://t.co/VKRIfRKyyw — André Brett (@DrDreHistorian) October 11, 2021

u just knew WSJ would frame the capybara story like this https://t.co/cSDzHDflZn — darth™ (@darth) October 11, 2021

the fuckin exclusive gated community was built on wetlands go fuck yourselves — darth™ (@darth) October 11, 2021

of course the official paper of capital would take a stance against the proletarian rodents of the global south https://t.co/kdFGclPkOu — jay (@Jacobkupp) October 11, 2021

Capybaras are nature’s peacekeepers. All animals, except WSJ writers, are cool with them. pic.twitter.com/U0hnbQHyH6 — Mimsy (@MimsyYamaguchi) October 11, 2021

how dare these animals exist in our gated community😡😡😡 they didn’t pay to be here! https://t.co/J7YyLr7Po4 — ek (@ekjohansen) October 11, 2021

WSJ on point for indigenous peoples day. Way to be! https://t.co/Q2xPpYu4SR — Matt Tex ‘Antifa’ Eckerle (@MattTexEckerle) October 11, 2021

The Wall Street Journal learning a valuable rule of the internet here – never slander the capybaras https://t.co/3qqVBxBUFH — Matt Porter (@mattjp) October 11, 2021

Did someone that hates capybaras write this? https://t.co/wHB2enHII1 — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) October 11, 2021

The capybaras’ fate has attracted the interest of locals, inspiring art and environmental activism.

Mural in Buenos Aires, celebrating the capybara invasion of Nordelta, Argentina’s most exclusive gated community, an enclave of the ultra rich, built in a lush area on the wetlands of the Paraná river. pic.twitter.com/TKhzCx74aB — Radical Graffiti (@GraffitiRadical) August 25, 2021

