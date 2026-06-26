Trump Slams Iran’s ‘Foolish Violation’ of Ceasefire After Latest Drone Attacks

President Donald Trump confirmed on Friday that Iran shot “at least” for drones at ships trying to transit the Strait of Hormuz this week in what he called a “foolish violation of our Ceasefire Agreement.”

Trump wrote on Truth Social, “The Islamic Republic of Iran shot at least four One Way Attack Drones at Ships transversing the Strait of Hormuz. One of the Drones solidly hit the upper deck of a large and very expensive Cargo Carrying Ship. Damage was done, but the Ship was able to proceed on its way. We knocked down three other Drones. Obviously, this is a foolish violation of our Ceasefire Agreement.”

The Wall Street Journal confirmed, using sources familiar with the incident, that Iran attacked a commercial vessel on Thursday that was trying to get through the Strait using a UN-backed route. The United Nations’ International Maritime Organization had worked to secure a route to try to get some 10,000 sailors out of the Strait, who had been stranded in the key energy transit hub by the ongoing blockade.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps released a statement earlier in the week declaring that ships would only be allowed to pass through the Strait using routes it approved. The Guard has previously suggested Iran could charge a toll indefinitely for vessels trying to get through the Strait safely. Iran’s closure of the Strait roiled energy markets throughout the U.S.-Iran war and sent gas prices and inflation in the U.S. upward, pressuring Trump to end the war.

The Iranian attacks in the Strait came a day after Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, “We have total control of the strait.” CNN’s Erin Burnett mocked Trump on Thursday night following the Iranian attacks, telling her audience, “A strike that leaves any sort of an agreement between Trump and Iran as shaky and amorphous and undefined, and how many synonyms can I come up with on that, as it already was, is in question tonight.”

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