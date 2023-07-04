Everyone Is Making the Very Same Hunter Biden Joke Following White House Cocaine Bust

Hunter Biden and his history with drugs quickly came to mind among news watchers after cocaine was reportedly discovered in the White House.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told the Washington Post that the executive mansion was evacuated over the weekend when a white substance was found inside. The discovery prompted a preliminary field test by emergency teams who arrived to address the situation, and while the substance has been sent out for further testing, the first evaluation came up positive for cocaine.

From the Post:

In a dispatch with an 8:49 timestamp, a firefighter with the D.C. department’s hazardous materials team radioed the results of a test: “We have a yellow bar saying cocaine hydrochloride.” The brief broadcast is logged on a web site called openmhz.com, which allows people to listen to live and archived radio transmission from police and fire departments. One of the officials familiar with the investigation, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss an open case, said the 8:49 p.m. transmission was from the White House call Sunday night. The official described the amount of the substance as small. Vito Maggiolo, spokesman for the D.C. Fire and EMS Department, said only that the agency “provided support to the U.S. Secret Service as they conducted an investigation.”

Guglielmi said that President Joe Biden wasn’t in the White House during the evacuation, and the Secret Service is looking into how the powder got into the White House. Guglielmi wouldn’t say where exactly the substance was found, though separate reports have said it was located in the White House library.

The discovery comes after Biden and his son Hunter spent the weekend together at Camp David before the Fourth of July. The president’s son has been a longtime magnet of controversy for his father, not the least reason being his years-long addiction to crack cocaine.

Between this and Hunter Biden’s recent appearances at the White House, many conservatives seized upon the news to argue that he’s the most likely culprit to bring coke into the White House.

You have got to be kidding me. Cocaine was found at the WH and authorities aren’t saying exactly where it was found. If it’s the Old Executive Office Building, it’s likely staff. If it’s the mansion, it’s likely Hunter. Reporters do your job. https://t.co/aPfGnn4Wof — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) July 4, 2023

🚨🚨HUNTER FORGOT TO PICK UP AFTER HIMSELF, AND LEFT WHAT IS SUSPECTED TO BE COCAINE IN THE WEST WING AT THE WHITE🚨🚨 I mean seriously he has no brain… Can’t make this stuff up…pic.twitter.com/PQqwUDq4Cu — 🌟🇺🇸Nancy Hamm🇺🇸🌟 (@nancy_hamm1) July 4, 2023

Anyone want to bet the coke found at the WH isn't Hunter's? pic.twitter.com/Vcogi3Ygt5 — R T (@RDog861) July 4, 2023

Wouldn’t there be cameras there to prove who had the drugs? (If it was Hunter expect a low level staffer to take the fall since Hunter never pays consequences for any of his behavior.) https://t.co/EIvw8Kwfxd — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 4, 2023

