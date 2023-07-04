Fox & Friends Co-Host Warns RFK Jr. is Hurting Trump By ‘Siphoning Populist Votes Away’

Fox & Friends guest host Joey Jones worried aloud that Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. might draw as much support away from Donald Trump as Joe Biden on Tuesday morning.

Rachel Campos-Duffy kicked off the conversation by noting that while Kennedy is portraying himself as a champion of the working class, he’s also “the ultimate nepo-baby.”

“Many of his issues, including his environmental radicalism, is very much about the elites. It’s very much comes from where he came from in terms of what he cares about, that he’s very anti-fossil fuels and you cannot be a pro-worker, pro-working class candidate and not care about American energy and keeping it as affordable as possible,” she continued before Jones stepped in to express his concern.

“And you know, what’s really, what’s really interesting is up until this past week, where he starts to show a lot of his left-leaning and in my opinion, radical views, he’s almost as much a threat — and I don’t mean, people are going to say the wrong way — He’s almost siphoning as much from the populist camp of Donald Trump as he is Joe Biden,” said Jones.

“I saw a lot of people on social media and in my life say ‘Hey, you know if it’s RFK or Biden, you know I’m RFK.’ But I also saw a lot of people say, kind move over towards RFK from Trump,” he added before Campos-Duffy stepped in to reassure him.

“Until they get more information on RFK, although I will say the footage we just showed might help him,” she chimed in, referring to workout video of a shirtless Kennedy.

“That’s what I’m saying. After this last week, I think some people are starting to eat some crow on that,” replied Jones before explaining that Kennedy was likely taking a testosterone supplement and doing his part to combat the “epidemic” of “hypogonadism.”

Watch above via Fox News.

