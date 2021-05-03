Insane Starbucks Order Goes Viral as Coffee-Lovers Gawk at the Ridiculous Add-Ons: ‘Who on Earth Wants to Drink Something Like This?’

A Starbucks employee shared an insanely decadent and complicated order on Twitter, prompting some hilarious reactions from coffee lovers and baristas.

The drink, ordered via mobile app by “Edward,” consisted of five bananas, extra caramel drizzle, extra whipped cream, extra ice, extra cinnamon, seven pumps of caramel sauce, extra caramel crunch, one pump of honey blend, seven frappuccino chips, heavy cream, extra salted “bm btr,” and five pumps of “Frap rst” coffee. Of course, they requested that the drink also be double blended.

On todays episode of why i wanna quit my job. pic.twitter.com/vKAtRKNRwe — Josie (@ProjectJosiee) May 2, 2021

“On today’s episode of why I wanna quit my job,” wrote the employee alongside an image of the order.

Naturally, Twitter had some thoughts on the matter, as barista’s shared the wildest orders they’ve faced, while others shared their disgust:

I have many nightmare customer service job stories but the closest to this Starbucks drink order tweet was the time I worked in a bakery and a guy would come in and order three cheese danishes, two heated, one cold, and then eat all three while staring at me. — Kaya Oakes (@kayaoakes) May 3, 2021

REALLY EDWARD!!!???!? This pic is going viral after a barista at a CA @Starbucks shared this wild order that cost almost $15!!! What’s your go-to order? #2NewsAM #Edward #CaramelCrunchFrapp pic.twitter.com/W2iYEYQYx4 — Jade Elliott (@JadeElliottTV) May 3, 2021

One time at Starbucks, the person in front of me asked for 25 pumps of vanilla and 10 pumps of caramel. https://t.co/NhmZsiYZBU — Courtney Gano (@CGano8) May 3, 2021

I’m going to get yelled at for this by some but I just think it’s so selfish to order insane drinks like this at a Starbucks and it’s become so prevalent especially due to TikTok. I don’t care if you’re paying for it, it’s still selfish. https://t.co/52LTfJ4SDW — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 3, 2021

as an ex Starbucks barista I find this photo traumatizing https://t.co/kWT1Y5MEL7 — Ashley Osborn (@ashleyosborn) May 3, 2021

Edward should have just gone to Cheesecake Factory instead of choosing violence on this Starbucks. https://t.co/nh9BwUQFnH — VF (@TheVFCastro) May 3, 2021

Edward should have just gone to Cheesecake Factory instead of choosing violence on this Starbucks. https://t.co/nh9BwUQFnH — VF (@TheVFCastro) May 3, 2021

not sure what is more complicated: instructions for this starbucks drink or india’s vaccine procurement policy… https://t.co/xiDtmhNhFE — Keerthik Sasidharan (@KS1729) May 3, 2021

As a former Starbucks barista, this is a NO for me. Keep your tip Edward. — JOSH SANDERS (@JoshSandersTV) May 3, 2021

edward showing up to his local starbucks tomorrow https://t.co/qsX8PSp74g pic.twitter.com/txOHDmSa2C — katy wellhousen (@KatyWellhousen) May 3, 2021

The four horsemen of the Starbucks apocalypse. pic.twitter.com/jQN6v36Zf9 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 3, 2021

Starbucks narcissism is the best narcissism. https://t.co/Tr2NPRM0OT — Laurence Fox 🥛 (@LozzaFox) May 3, 2021

forgive me, but who on earth wants to drink something like this? never mind the ludicrous lengths the starbucks worker had to go to make it. — Elizabeth Vargas (@EVargasTV) May 3, 2021

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]