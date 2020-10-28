Because the week before the 2020 Presidential Election in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic wasn’t crazy enough already, Joe Rogan decided to have Alex Jones on his Spotify podcast spout off conspiracy theories about vaccines and beyond.

The InfoWars founder joined Rogan on his Tuesday where the two of them cycled through topics like the Hunter Biden laptop controversy, whether QAnon acolytes are people “LARPing” on the internet, and Ghislaine Maxwell’s alleged connection to child sex-trafficking beyond Jeffrey Epstein. Minor side note: stand up comic Tom Dillon also partook in the conversation while wearing a “Free Ghislaine” shirt as Maxwell faces charges for her actions as Epstein’s accomplice.

It is difficult to pinpoint which point of the 3 hour show was the most wacky, but as online activist Nathan Bernard pointed out, perhaps one of the most consequential moments came when Rogan allowed Jones to push the anti-vax conspiracy theories against Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. This segued into the group discussing a story that connected a polio outbreak in Sudan to oral vaccines.

Watch above.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]