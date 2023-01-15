Tennessee Congressman Says Bible Has ‘Pretty Clear’ Evidence of UFO Sighting, Calls on Feds to Stop the ‘Shenanigans’ and Declassify Reports

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) shared his unfiltered thoughts about UFOs on NewsNation Saturday, including accusing the federal government of a “huge cover up” and telling viewers that there is proof of UFOs in the Bible.

Anchor Natasha Zouves introduced the segment by saying that there was a new term for UFOs, “unidentified aerial phenomena” or UAPs, because “experts believe it has less stigma to it.”

A new report to Congress showed a sharp increase in these sightings by military personnel, said Zouves. Some of these were able to be identified as drones or balloons, but there were still 171 that had no explanation, and some of these had been captured on video displaying “unusual flight characteristics or performance capabilities.”

She then introduced Burchett, who has represented Tennessee in Congress since he was first elected in 2018, as a vocal advocate for declassifying information about UFOs.

Zouves asked Burchett what he thought the 171 unidentified flying objects could be, and he replied that he had been a “believer in phenomena for a long time,” explaining that he was a Christian but “not a very good one” but he did read his Bible.

“The first chapter of Ezekiel is pretty clear of a UFO sighting,” Burchett continued, citing the King James version.

Ezekiel is a book in the Old Testament of the Bible that describes visions from the prophet Ezekiel. The first chapter (KJV available at this link) tells of “visions of God” Ezekiel had. In the first vision, God approached Ezekiel in a chariot drawn by “four living creatures,” each of which had four wings and four faces: a man, a lion, an ox, and an eagle:

5 Also out of the midst thereof came the likeness of four living creatures. And this was their appearance; they had the likeness of a man. 6 And every one had four faces, and every one had four wings. 7 And their feet were straight feet; and the sole of their feet was like the sole of a calf’s foot: and they sparkled like the colour of burnished brass. 8 And they had the hands of a man under their wings on their four sides; and they four had their faces and their wings. 9 Their wings were joined one to another; they turned not when they went; they went every one straight forward. 10 As for the likeness of their faces, they four had the face of a man, and the face of a lion, on the right side: and they four had the face of an ox on the left side; they four also had the face of an eagle.

Your friendly neighborhood Mediaite contributing editor is not a theological scholar, and will leave it to the reader to determine if Ezekiel 1:1-28 is describing a holy vision, the inspiration for the South Park character ManBearPig centuries later, or proof of UFOs as Burchett suggested.

Burchett emphasized how some of the UFO sightings showed vehicles that were capable of maneuvers beyond the abilities of any known civilian or military aircraft, and furthermore, that would exert deadly forces on any occupants if they were human.

“If you were human and made the turns that have been seen in some of this footage, you would literally turn into a ketchup packet,” said Burchett. “I mean, you would be gone.”

“We’ve been covering this thing up since the ’40s, since Roswell or before then,” Burchett continued.

“I don’t trust government,” he declared. “There’s an arrogance about it and I think the American public can handle it and they need to release everything,” including if the federal government did have an alien craft.

Burchett complained about the different sets of reports — classified and what was released to the public — and said that even the recent declassifications and congressional hearings fell short of the disclosures that were needed and that he would like to see.

“Man, this thing is a huge cover up, for whatever reason,” Burchett concluded. “And, you know, I just feel like America is ready. We need to know and to stop with all of the shenanigans.”

