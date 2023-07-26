‘The Cover-Up Goes a Lot Deeper Than That’: Congressman Stresses UFO Hearing Not About ‘Party Politics’

A House Oversight & Accountability subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs panel on Wednesday held a hearing on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) activity and transparency, which most media and social media are referring to as a UFO hearing.

During the opening remarks, Wisconsin Republican Rep. Glenn Grothman reminded the chamber and viewers that the issue at hand is complex and involves not just the phenomenon of UAP/UFO sightings but the government’s accountability and transparency on everything classified as a UAP, which included the Chinese spy balloon shot down by the Biden administration last year.

Tennessee Republican Rep. Tim Burchett, who told Fox News on Wednesday morning that the Pentagon is “a bunch of war pimps” and that he and fellow Republicans Rep. Matt Gaetz and Rep. Anna Paulina Luna were “turned away” from investigating the issue, followed up the chair’s remarks by emphasizing that the hearing is non-partisan and “has nothing to do with party politics.”

“I think the cover up goes a lot deeper than that,” he said.

GROTHMAN: We must demand transparency from the Department of Defense, our intelligence community, and our defense industry on the UAP work. We’re going to ask some questions about that today. Congress recognizes the subject of UAP is multifaceted and requires a careful, data-driven approach. Today, we will seek clarity from these witnesses testimonies. We will seek clarity as to what can be done to improve reporting for military and civilians, and remain committed to objective inquiry. Congress should work to ensure that knowledge is not driven by fear. Today, we are not just debating the existence of UAPs, we are deliberating on the principles that define our republic, which is a commitment to transparency and accountability. I look forward to hearing from our witnesses today about ways we can improve government efficiency and openness when it comes to UAPs. I thank each of you for your presence here today and for your dedication to safeguarding the interests of the American people. I look forward to your testimony. I’m going to turn it over for two and a half or three minutes to Representative Burgess from Tennessee. BURCHETT: Thank you, Mr. Chairman. Thank you all for being here. I want to thank everybody for making this happen today. And I want remind everybody this is a nonpartisan issue. This has nothing to do with party politics. I think the cover-up goes a lot deeper than that.

