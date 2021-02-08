comScore The Weeknd's Super Bowl Halftime Show Becomes Twitter Meme

The Weeknd’s Frantic Halftime Show Produces the Super Bowl’s Defining Meme

By Ken MeyerFeb 8th, 2021, 11:04 am

The Twitterverse is having loads of fun with The Weeknd’s super meme-able performance at the Super Bowl LV halftime show.

The pop and R&B singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, was the star of the intermission for the championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Weeknd performed several of his biggest hits, though the biggest attention-grabber was his rendition of “Can’t Feel My Face.”

The song was performed in a dizzying maze of light and mirrors, and The Weeknd had a lot of bizarre facial expressions and close-ups with the camera the whole time. This came as a delight to audiences watching on TV and on the Internet — many of whom took the moment and repurposed it into a highly-versatile meme.

Watch above, via NFL.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: