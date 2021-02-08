The Weeknd’s Frantic Halftime Show Produces the Super Bowl’s Defining Meme

The Twitterverse is having loads of fun with The Weeknd’s super meme-able performance at the Super Bowl LV halftime show.

The pop and R&B singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, was the star of the intermission for the championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Weeknd performed several of his biggest hits, though the biggest attention-grabber was his rendition of “Can’t Feel My Face.”

The song was performed in a dizzying maze of light and mirrors, and The Weeknd had a lot of bizarre facial expressions and close-ups with the camera the whole time. This came as a delight to audiences watching on TV and on the Internet — many of whom took the moment and repurposed it into a highly-versatile meme.

How I grocery shop. pic.twitter.com/b1rogJET6z — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) February 8, 2021

NYT staff looking for co workers to force out pic.twitter.com/FtT8HPVLty — MicDre (@DreMicDre) February 8, 2021

me trying to follow the hostess to my table at the Cheesecake Factory pic.twitter.com/mhB6LKCIiF — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) February 8, 2021

Entering an apartment where I know a dog lives pic.twitter.com/31MhCFu2kx — push push 🏴 (@itspushpush) February 8, 2021

Looking for my phone a few times a day pic.twitter.com/5D79GyFpfc — Maria Cuomo Cole (@MariaCuomoCole) February 8, 2021

when mom says you can pick out one cereal from the cereal aislehttps://t.co/PpOkQ5P5CB — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) February 8, 2021

Rudy Giuliani looking for the election fraud pic.twitter.com/w0nrvyQBLR — Max Burns (@themaxburns) February 8, 2021

what my pizza rolls see from inside the microwave pic.twitter.com/GavZzw7cQR — Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) February 8, 2021

Me about to panic when I can’t find my dog for 10 seconds https://t.co/yhhqYlio5Q — theCHIVE (@theCHIVE) February 8, 2021

Mahomes looking for a receiver who won’t drop the ball. https://t.co/oWKAEOint9 — Ninja (@Ninja) February 8, 2021

My dog’s POV when I’m yelling at him to lie down. pic.twitter.com/B3AafxulLU — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) February 8, 2021

Me trying to find where my wife disappeared to in the supermarket pic.twitter.com/awvAECC1OA — Mike Ciandella (@MikeCiandella) February 8, 2021

Me in the back of every hardware store trying to find the toilet.

pic.twitter.com/G7naj32LV0 — Bryan Paulk (@thebryanpaulk) February 8, 2021

Me looking for any jokes left to make with this video pic.twitter.com/4U9E7MrE9w — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) February 8, 2021

When your parents try to talk to you on FaceTime pic.twitter.com/gXMpjOKe6L — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) February 8, 2021

me immediately after someone gives me specific directions pic.twitter.com/XtAsYjHw91 — Alyssa Limperis (@alyssalimp) February 8, 2021

