‘Who Cares?!’ Mike Francesa Shreds ‘Big Bunny’ Halftime Show Discourse

Sports radio icon Mike Francesa was left perplexed by the national discourse surrounding Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show this past Sunday.

The NFL’s choice of halftime performer has been the subject of debate since it was announced months earlier. Once the Puerto Rican artist took the stage and put on a show almost entirely in Spanish, the discourse only amplified. While critics initially disapproved of the choice due to Bad Bunny’s previous comments on the ICE and the Trump administration, those criticisms were entirely replaced by complaints that the show wasn’t performed in English.

On Thursday’s episode of The Mike Francesa Podcast, the host’s complete indifference to the performance left him confused as to why so many were making such a fuss about it.

“And listen, I don’t care who the halftime act is,” Francesa said. “I didn’t even know who Big Bunny was, OK? If you would’ve asked me two months before the Super Bowl who Big Bunny was, I had no idea. Zero. I had no idea, right? I wouldn’t know one of his, I didn’t even know he sang in Spanish. So, you know, what the heck did I know? The amount of time and effort that was put into that analysis of that halftime show — who cares?

“In the old days, there was some really good halftime shows. And I got to see the halftime show of all halftime shows live, when Michael Jackson did the halftime show. They were cheering into the middle of the third quarter, it was so good.”

Francesa did criticize the NFL for the overabundance of pre-game pageantry, complaining that there “42 songs or anthems” and that it’s “tedious and boring.”

