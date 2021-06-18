Rep. Donald Payne (D-NJ) is Zoom’s latest victim.

More than a year into a global pandemic, Payne is evidently still struggling to master the video conferencing platform — exposing his boxers and belly in the middle of a virtual hearing just one year after falling asleep during another:

Payne’s latest blunder occurred during a Thursday Zoom hearing with colleagues, in which he appeared to roll out of a very unmade bed just minutes before, still wearing his pajamas and boxers, and accidentally flashing his stomach when standing up.

Rep. Beth Van Duyne (R-TX) posted a video of Payne’s Zoom gaffe on Twitter, which also shows Rep. Kat Cammack’s (R-FL) priceless reaction:

Another reason Democrats should get off Zoom and back to work. #TheStruggleIsReal pic.twitter.com/92cvxqnEV2 — Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne (@RepBethVanDuyne) June 17, 2021

It’s unclear if Payne was unaware that his camera was on, or if the congressman simply did not mind showing off his Captain America tee and a little extra skin at work that day.

Payne addressed the incident in a statement to Fox News, saying, “As a public servant, my focus has always been the public good and my work to better the lives of my constituents and all Americans, regardless of the circumstances.”

