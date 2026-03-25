House Republican Rips Lindsey Graham: ‘He Should Have His Oval Office Credentials Revoked’ 

Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) struck a disapproving note regarding the influence Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) appears to be having on President Donald Trump.

Graham has been the most vocal congressional backer of the war with Iran, which Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched on Feb. 28 amid peace talks between the U.S. and Iran. The justifications for the war have been ample. Trump has said the strikes are necessary to obliterate Iran’s nuclear program, which he previously said was achieved in the 12-day war last June. The president has also offered ballistic missiles and regime change as reasons. Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio initially said the U.S. acted because Israel was about to do so.

In response, Iran has targeted U.S. bases and oil infrastructure in the Middle East and has closed the vital Strait of Hormuz, which has sent crude oil prices surging.

The Trump administration has claimed it is currently in negotiations with Iranian officials, but Iran has denied this.

On Wednesday, Pablo Manríquez of Migrant Insider caught up with Cammack outside the Capitol and asked about the war.

“Congresswoman, do you agree with President Trump that we’ve won in Iran?” Manríquez asked.

“I haven’t heard that yet,” Cammack replied.

“Do you think that Lindsey Graham should continue to have such a prominent role in the execution of the war?” the reporter asked.

Cammack on Lindsey Graham: I absolutely think that he should have his Oval Office credentials revoked. pic.twitter.com/OvIV2qHimC — Acyn (@Acyn) March 25, 2026

“I absolutely think that he should have his Oval Office credentials revoked,” she responded.

Graham visited Netanyahu in Israel several times in recent months and reportedly coached the prime minister on how to lobby Trump for the war. The senator himself also met with Trump on multiple occasions to make the same case.

Cammack, an occasional cable news guest, has kept a relatively low profile since the war began. Early this month, she offered praise for the airstrike that killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, but indicated that she hoped the hostilities would not escalate.

“As an America First constitutional conservative, avoiding the prolonged wars and conflicts that my generation experienced firsthand, many on the battlefield, is critical,” Cammack said in a statement. “I am hopeful today’s actions will prevent further necessary engagement and put direct threats to the United States to rest.”

Despite Trump’s claims of victory, the U.S. is sending thousands of troops to the Middle East, potentially to try to seize Iran’s Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf.

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