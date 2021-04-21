WATCH: Mark Johnson

Mark Johnson. Yup, that’s it. That’s the whole tweet.

Mark Johnson, a sports anchor for KTVB, inspired an influx of memes after the Boise, Idaho station shared his bio on Twitter without any context — just the words “Mark Johnson.”

If done on purpose, Johnson clearly was not in on the joke, replying, “Uh…..this is awesome? And….huh?”

Uh…..this is awesome? And….huh? — Mark Johnson (@Emjayktvb) April 21, 2021

He later took a guess as to who was responsible for the post, suggesting, “I’m pretty sure my teenage daughters had something to do with this.”

This is pretty hilarious but I’m pretty sure my teenage daughters had something to do with this. All I can say is that I WILL get them back for this! (But probably not). — Mark Johnson (@Emjayktvb) April 21, 2021

Johnson’s bio, which was first published in 2016, was updated on Tuesday night, explaining the article, yet it’s unclear why the network posted the page and even less clear why it was shared with just the caption “Mark Johnson.”

While the tweet does not give him much backstory, the bio reveals that Johnson “returned to Idaho’s NewsChannel 7 in April of 1996” after leaving in 1995 for Pittsburgh’s WTAE-TV. According to his bio, after becoming KTVB’s Sports Director in 1996, Johnson has been the station’s main anchor since 2003 — covering more than just the world of sports.

Earlier this month, Johnson reported on the declining bee population, for example, giving gardeners tips on how to help the insect population.

Despite being a renowned anchor and reporter, this simple tweet is what got him trending — launching a wave of memes and tweets, all poking fun at the station’s pithy post:

Mark Johnson — Mark Johnson (@Emjayktvb) April 21, 2021

Mark Johnson https://t.co/8BmSMKIAIv — Washington Post TikTok Guy 🕺🏼 (@davejorgenson) April 21, 2021

I’m all for it. Enjoy your day, Mark Johnson. pic.twitter.com/MgN30eYwwZ — Lily Burana 🗽 (@lilyburana) April 21, 2021

Watch Johnson’s report on the bees above, via KTVB.

