WATCH: Shark Seen Swimming in Flooded Streets of Fort Myers After Hurricane Ian Makes Impact

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida yesterday, and the state has been devastated by the rains, winds and flooding brought about by the tropical storm.

The storm has been described by The New York Times as “one of the most powerful storms to strike the United States in decades,” and the situation has been dire for the southernmost parts of the state. Numerous videos have emerged showing how the storm surges have flooded houses, submerged other areas, and resulted in incalculable levels of damage.

There’s been a lot of shocking images that have come from storm-struck Florida already, but a new video has appeared showing an honest-to-god shark swimming in a residential area.

Weather reporter Colin McCarthy flagged a video posted on Twitter that seeming shows a shark attempting to swim in the flooded streets of Fort Myers.

The storm surge is so powerful from #HurricaneIan that it has brought a shark into the city streets of Fort Myers. 🎥@BradHabuda pic.twitter.com/RHY0kK5RHR — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) September 28, 2022

The footage and the circumstances surrounding it were so shocking and unbelievable that the video drew sensational traffic on Twitter:

After over half a decade of debunking this hoax every time there was a flood or hurricane, I can’t believe I’m looking at an honest-to-god street shark. Good to finally meet you, pal. https://t.co/hwMWX4Peqo — Jane Lytvynenko (@JaneLytv) September 28, 2022

Sharknado was a warning. We failed to prepare. https://t.co/PC6h5EEpqJ — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) September 28, 2022

A…real, genuine shark-in-the-street situation?!?! As opposed to the hoax sharks-in-the-street videos that make the rounds every time there’s a big hurricane? https://t.co/BFXv6KCR2R — Tess Owen (@misstessowen) September 28, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com