WATCH: Shark Seen Swimming in Flooded Streets of Fort Myers After Hurricane Ian Makes Impact

By Ken MeyerSep 29th, 2022, 7:50 am
 

Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida yesterday, and the state has been devastated by the rains, winds and flooding brought about by the tropical storm.

The storm has been described by The New York Times as “one of the most powerful storms to strike the United States in decades,” and the situation has been dire for the southernmost parts of the state. Numerous videos have emerged showing how the storm surges have flooded houses, submerged other areas, and resulted in incalculable levels of damage.

There’s been a lot of shocking images that have come from storm-struck Florida already, but a new video has appeared showing an honest-to-god shark swimming in a residential area.

Weather reporter Colin McCarthy flagged a video posted on Twitter that seeming shows a shark attempting to swim in the flooded streets of Fort Myers.

The footage and the circumstances surrounding it were so shocking and unbelievable that the video drew sensational traffic on Twitter:

