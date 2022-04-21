President Joe Biden invoked the words of his predecessor, Theodore Roosevelt, while describing a new $800 million military aid package he has authorized for Ukraine.

Speaking in the White House Roosevelt Room on Thursday, Biden explained that the package will provide Ukraine with heavy artillery weapons, howitzers, tactical drones, and over 140,000 rounds of ammunition. The package builds on top of previous aid packages the U.S. has authorized for Ukraine already.

As Biden spoke of the U.S.’s assistance to Ukraine against Russia’s invasion, he took Roosevelt’s famous “Speak softly and carry a big stick” proverb for a 21st century spin.

To modernize Teddy Roosevelt’s famous advice, sometimes we will speak softly and carry a large javelin, because we’re sending a lot of those in as well. But we’re not sitting on the funding that Congress has provided for Ukraine. We’re sending it directly to the front lines of freedom.

Biden went on to applaud Ukraine’s “fearless and skilled fighters” for their resolve to defend their country from Russia’s takeover.

“Every American taxpayer, every member of our armed forces can be proud of the fact that our country’s generosity and the skill and service of our military helped arm and repel Russia’s aggression into Ukraine,” Biden said. “To beat back Putin’s savagery to try to seize Ukraine’s capital and wipe out Ukraine’s government.”

