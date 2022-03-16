President Joe Biden confirmed he would authorize $800 million worth of military aid to Ukraine in light of Russia’s continued attack on the country.

Biden spoke on Wednesday, commending Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for his speech to Congress, and outlining the assistance America provided to Ukraine so far in their war against the invading Russian military. The president didn’t authorize a no-fly zone over Ukraine as Zelensky has requested from world leaders, but he announced “I’m once again using my presidential authority to activate additional security assistance to continue to help Ukraine fend off Russia’s assault.”

“An additional $800 million of assistance,” Biden said. “That brings the total of new U.S. security assistance to Ukraine to $1 billion just this week.”

Biden explained that the package would consist of 800 anti-aircraft systems, 9,000 anti-armor systems, 7,000 small arms, and 20 million rounds in ammunition.

“This will include drones, which demonstrates our commitment to sending our most cutting edge systems to Ukraine for its defense,” Biden said. “I want to be honest with you: This could be a long and difficult battle, but the American people will be steadfast in our support and the people of Ukraine in the face of Putin’s immoral, unethical attacks on civilian populations. We are united in our abhorrence of Putin’s depraved onslaught, and we’re gonna continue to have their backs as they fight for their freedom, their democracy, their very survival.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

