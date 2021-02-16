President Joe Biden said he’s “tired of talking” about Donald Trump at a CNN town hall on Tuesday night.

The president made the comment twice during the town hall, first in response to the owner of a brewery asking how his administration would help small businesses during the pandemic.

Biden took aim at his predecessor’s dismissal of inspectors general, stating they would be brought back to ensure that small businesses don’t struggle to gain access to PPP loans.

He then caveated his comments by saying, “I’m tired of talking about Donald Trump, I don’t want to talk about him anymore.”

Later in the town hall, Biden was asked by CNN anchor Anderson Cooper about the Trump impeachment trial. Biden declined to answer the question.

“For four years, all that’s been in the news is Trump. The next four years, I want to make sure all the news is the American people. I’m tired of talking about Trump.”

The comment was met with applause.

Watch above, via CNN.

