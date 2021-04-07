President Joe Biden‘s office announced he will unveil a package of executive actions on Thursday aimed at reducing gun violence.

Politico reports that the package focuses on several flashpoints for gun control advocates such as ghost guns, red flag laws, and funds for gun violence prevention.

Owners of weapons that are manufactured at home or lack serial numbers (A.K.A. ghost guns) will be required to undergo background checks. Additionally, the DOJ will provide states with red flag laws that allow courts to temporarily seize firearms that belong to people that are deemed “a danger to themselves or others.”

This action comes after Biden faced pressure from activists and House Democrats alike following the horrific shooting in Colorado.

INBOX: Biden announces six "initial actions" to address gun violence, including nominating David Chipman for ATF Director and ordering DOJ to issue annual report on gun trafficking. pic.twitter.com/T3d7F4rCI0 — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) April 8, 2021

Biden is also expected to announce David Chipman, a former ATF agent, as his nominee to be the director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Chipman is an advocate for gun control and his tapping is in line with the White House’s intention to use the agency in the fight to reduce gun violence.

After the Boulder, Colorado shooting, Biden called for an assault weapons ban and said, “We can save lives, increasing the background checks like they’re supposed to occur, and eliminating assault weapons, and [restricting] the size of magazines.”

An official in the Biden White House stressed that these actions being announced tomorrow are just the start of Biden’s attempt to deliver on his platform, telling Politico, “This is an initial set of actions to make progress on President Biden’s gun violence reduction agenda.”

