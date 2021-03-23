President Joe Biden is renewing his call for a ban on assault weapons in the wake of Monday’s shooting at a Boulder, CO supermarket.

Speaking at the White House Tuesday, the president advocated for more gun control — calling for “common sense steps” such as banning high-capacity magazines.

“I got that done when I was a senator,” Biden said — referencing a measure he introduced in 1994 with Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA). “It passed. It was the law for the longest time. And it brought down these mass killings. we should do it again.”

Biden further implored the Senate to pass two bills which have already gotten through the House aimed at strengthening background checks on gun buyers.

“We should also ban assault weapons in the process,” Biden said, adding, “I wanted to be clear. Those poor folks who died left behind families. And it leaves a big hole in their hearts. And we can save lives, increasing the background checks like they’re supposed to occur, and eliminating assault weapons, and [restricting] the size of magazines.”

Earlier, the president announced that flags at the White House, which had flown at half staff after the spa shootings in Atlanta last week, would once again be lowered in the wake of the Colorado attack. Ten people were killed in the shooting. Boulder police have charged 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa with ten counts of first-degree homicide for the killing. Authorities have said an AR-15 was used in the attack.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]