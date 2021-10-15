JUST IN: Biden Supports DOJ Prosecuting People Who Defy 1/6 Committee Subpoenas

President Joe Biden said on Friday he thinks the Department of Justice should prosecute any individuals who refuse to comply with subpoenas from the January 6 select committee.

The committee is planning to charge Steve Bannon with criminal contempt for defying their subpoena. Committee members have indicated they would take such steps against anyone who refuses to cooperate with the investigation.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked Biden Friday what his message is to people defying subpoenas from the committee.

“I hope that the committee goes after them and holds them accountable,” Biden said.

“Should they be prosecuted by the Justice Department?” Collins asked.

“I do, yes,” the president responded.

You can watch above, via CNN.

