President-elect Joe Biden is in Georgia today to campaign for Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff ahead of the runoff elections.

The Georgia races have received national attention because they will decide control of the Senate.

President Donald Trump has been campaigning for incumbent Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, in between baseless attacks on the results of the election in Georgia.

