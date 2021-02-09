WATCH LIVE: Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki Delivers Tuesday White House Briefing

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is set to deliver her daily press briefing at 12:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

The second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump will begin on Tuesday, making it a likely topic during the briefing.

During Monday’s briefing, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins questioned Psaki on President Joe Biden’s silence ahead of the trial, asking if Biden thinks the former president should be banned from holding office again. Psaki implied Biden does not think Trump is fit to hold office, but stressed that the decision is ultimately in the hands of the Senate.

Psaki will also speak to reporters following the White House Covid-19 press briefing at 12:15, meaning she will likely be asked to clarify or expand on topics discussed by Biden’s response team.

Watch above, via the White House.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]