WATCH LIVE: President Biden Holds Briefing on Covid-19 Response

President Joe Biden is set to hold a briefing on his administration’s Covid-19 response at 1:15 pm ET on Tuesday.

The president is expected to address the nation’s progress in combatting the virus, and will likely discuss the CDC’s updated guidance and regulations as more Americans are receiving the Covid-19 vaccination.

The CDC had previously advised people to wear masks outdoors if they were within 6 feet of others. The CDC now states that fully vaccinated Americans no longer have to wear a mask outside.

Biden’s address follows a briefing by the White House Covid response team, including Andy Slavitt, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, during which Slavitt revealed that at least one dose has been administrated to 54 percent of the nation.

Walensky assured viewers that vaccinated individuals can safely enjoy several updated activities without wearing a mask, including dining outdoors, attending small gatherings with vaccinated friends, and walking or biking outdoors. Fully vaccinated Americans are still required to wear masks while enjoying indoor activities.

Biden will likely take follow-up questions from the Covid-19 team’s briefing, and will presumably lay out a plan for his next 100 days in office.

