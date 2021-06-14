comScore WATCH LIVE: Biden Holds Presser at NATO Summit
President Joe Biden is set to hold another big press conference at the NATO summit in Brussels on Monday.

Biden is with NATO leaders today after attending the G7 summit. During his press conference at that event, he previewed his talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin and called on China to be more transparent on the investigation into the origins of the coronavirus.

The president met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan earlier Monday.

You can watch Biden’s press conference live above, via the White House.

