President Joe Biden is set to hold another big press conference at the NATO summit in Brussels on Monday.

Biden is with NATO leaders today after attending the G7 summit. During his press conference at that event, he previewed his talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin and called on China to be more transparent on the investigation into the origins of the coronavirus.

The president met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan earlier Monday.

After pool holds for nearly two hours, Biden and Erdogan sit silently in front of cameras Biden eventually says “we had a very good meeting.” When told press couldn’t really hear him, he said “because I didn’t say anything.” Nothing else. No other words before pool moved out pic.twitter.com/VbqSNW01V7 — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) June 14, 2021

