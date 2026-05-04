MS NOW Hosts Throw Down With Steve Hilton After He Refuses to Say Who Won 2020 Election: ‘Why Can’t You Answer the Question?’

Three MS NOW hosts threw down with Republican gubernatorial election candidate Steve Hilton on Sunday after he refused for several minutes to say who won the 2020 presidential election.

During an interview with Hilton on The Weekend Primetime, co-host Ayman Mohyeldin asked, “Let me ask you this, did Joe Biden win the election in 2020?”

“I’m sorry?” replied Hilton, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump last month.

“Did Joe Biden win the election in 2020?” Mohyeldin questioned.

Hilton proceeded to dodge the question, responding, “I’ve got to say, we’ve got the state– the biggest state in America, with the highest poverty rate in the country. Over a third of Californians cannot afford to meet their basic needs, and the fact that in the little time we have together, instead of looking at how we can help struggling California families and businesses, you want to talk about a political argument from six years ago, I just think–”

Co-host Catherine Rampell interrupted, “Well, why can’t you answer the question though? I mean, we could talk about other things. I feel like you’re filibustering a little bit. We’re asking you a pretty basic question.”

“Because, as I pointed out, we don’t have too much time together,” replied Hilton. “I think the priority obviously has got to be what this election is about.”

Rampell and co-host Elise Jordan both shouted, “Is it yes or no?!” before Rampell stated, “Yes or no doesn’t take a lot of time.”

Hilton snapped, “No, I don’t want to indulge these ridiculous games about who won the election and so on.”

Mohyeldin shot back, “You just talked about the will of the people of California and you’re the one that literally said, ‘I support the express will of democracy, of people in democracy.’ The reason why it’s important, Steve, and if you don’t see why, is that voters in California are being asked to trust your judgment, and the question that I have for you is, are you a person who believes in facts and evidence or are you a person who’s willing to curry political favor with a president of the United States?”

“In that case, the voters of California have a right to know that you’re not willing to speak truth to power. I think that’s a legitimate question for people in California to know as they go to the polls and have to decide whether you are the person who’s going to represent them,” he continued. “So that’s why I’m asking, do you believe in facts and evidence, and do you believe Joe Biden won the election?”

Hilton once again dodged the question, responding, “I do believe in facts and evidence, and I also believe that it’s an insult to the intelligence of the voters that you want to make an important conversation about the future of this state about something that happened six years ago that’s been well litigated endlessly.”

“It’s about your judgment. It’s not about what happened six years ago, it’s about whether you can say facts and evidence and speak truth to power,” Mohyeldin declared. “It’s about that today. It has nothing to do with the outcome of 2020. Joe Biden served four years as president. We in America know who won the presidency.”

After Hilton replied, “Exactly. Well, that’s right,” Mohyeldin yelled, “You won’t even say it! You’re asking for voters to trust you, and you won’t even say it!”

Hilton then responded, “Well, of course I’ll say it. I’ve said it many times.”

“We just spent five minutes asking you to say it, and you didn’t say it!” Mohyeldin protested, to which Hilton concluded, “I have said it. I’ve said it many times.”

Watch above via MS NOW.

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