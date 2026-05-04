MeidasTouch Host Drops Wild Conspiracy Theory Suggesting Trump Plans to Use the Ballroom to Stage a Military Coup

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Liberal podcaster Anthony Davis shared a bizarre theory that President Donald Trump is building his much-maligned ballroom not to host events, but because he is creating a secret underground bunker that will allow him to “hunker down” and never leave the White House.

Davis voiced his concern while hosting progressive outlet MeidasTouch’s The Weekend Show on Sunday.

“There is a fear that he ain’t leaving and that is something to be taken very seriously,” Davis said.

He said he would “never forget” what Trump said in his 2024 victory speech, when Trump proclaimed he “shouldn’t have left” the White House. Davis then warned that Trump’s new ballroom is actually a covert way for him to follow through on his authoritarian desires after the next election.

“He’s building an additional 100,000 square feet to hunker down this time with a military installation below this giant ballroom that will clearly never be used for balls,” Davis claimed.

Davis continued from there, saying he could sense a “panic” in the American zeitgeist over rising gas prices and the Iran war. He said that panic somehow spurred last week’s landmark Supreme Court ruling that race-based gerrymandering violates the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

“Do you worry, as some of us do, that there is a coup on the way?” Davis asked guest Kristen Clarke, who previously served as the assistant attorney general for the Civil Rights Division while Joe Biden was president.

She wasn’t as hysterical as Davis, though.

“The Constitution makes clear that his time is coming to an end,” she said. “And I hope that the courts will hold on this very simple provision of the Constitution that makes clear that he’s gotta go.”

“But the constitution also says that he can’t go to war without Congressional approval, and he walked all over that one,” Davis protested.

Clarke reiterated she “hopes the courts will hold,” if Trump does try squatting in the ballroom and refusing to leave.

Watch above via YouTube.

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